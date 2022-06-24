85 Gore Ave., Vancouver
Asking price: $1.280 million (Jan. 21)
Selling price: $1.210 million (May 6)
Days on market: 97
Monthly maintenance fee: $413.10
Taxes: $7,681.17 (2022)
Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Stilhavn Real Estate Services
The action
This investment unit was tenanted when listed. The agent received one offer with conditions, from a buyer who plans to occupy the unit. Because of downtown eastside problems with crime and graffiti, people had questions about the area, said the listing agent, Cheryl Davie.
“Seeing as it was a live/work unit, it didn’t appeal to everyone as this particular unit is more along the lines of a commercial type space,” Ms. Davie said. “These types of units have a longer attrition rate compared to traditional residential units.”
What they got
This 1,485 square-foot live/work loft is in the Edge building, a warehouse conversion completed in 1999, at the edge of Gastown, near the Railtown and Downtown Eastside neighbourhoods.
The two-level loft has a full bath and kitchen, with ground-floor access into a gated courtyard and two parking spaces. The zoning allows residents to operate businesses and includes a gym, wood workshop and ceramic studio amenities.
The agent’s take
“We did get a good price,” Ms. Davie said. “Ultimately, we just needed to wait for the right user to come along.”
The sale completed May 24.
