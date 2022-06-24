85 Gore Ave., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.280 million (Jan. 21)

Selling price: $1.210 million (May 6)

Days on market: 97

Monthly maintenance fee: $413.10

Taxes: $7,681.17 (2022)

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The action

This investment unit was tenanted when listed. The agent received one offer with conditions, from a buyer who plans to occupy the unit. Because of downtown eastside problems with crime and graffiti, people had questions about the area, said the listing agent, Cheryl Davie.

“Seeing as it was a live/work unit, it didn’t appeal to everyone as this particular unit is more along the lines of a commercial type space,” Ms. Davie said. “These types of units have a longer attrition rate compared to traditional residential units.”

The two-level loft has plenty of space to function as a small office.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

What they got

This 1,485 square-foot live/work loft is in the Edge building, a warehouse conversion completed in 1999, at the edge of Gastown, near the Railtown and Downtown Eastside neighbourhoods.

The two-level loft has a full bath and kitchen, with ground-floor access into a gated courtyard and two parking spaces. The zoning allows residents to operate businesses and includes a gym, wood workshop and ceramic studio amenities.

The two-level loft also with ground access opens up into a gated courtyard.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The agent’s take

“We did get a good price,” Ms. Davie said. “Ultimately, we just needed to wait for the right user to come along.”

The sale completed May 24.

The kitchen provides plenty of space and modern finishes for the loft.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

