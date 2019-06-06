 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate New empty home tax moves retired Albertans to sell condo

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

New empty home tax moves retired Albertans to sell condo

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

1470 Pennyfarthing Drive, unit 203, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.125-million

Selling price: $1.01-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $848,000 (2008); $675,000 (2006); $432,000 (2004); $320,000 (1992)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $3,243.30

Maintenance fee: $852.51

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

The retired Albertan owners sold the unit because of the new empty homes taxes, listing agent Ian Watt says. They had used it for 11 years as a vacation home, but were looking at about $26,000 in extra taxes.

Open this photo in gallery

The 1985-built False Creek property offers views of Granville Island and downtown.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

“Albertans are leaving because they can’t afford the empty homes tax. They figure, ‘Why not stay in a hotel?’” Mr. Watt says.

Story continues below advertisement

A retired professor from Kitsilano bought the unit, to downsize from his house.

What they got

The False Creek property was built in 1985, so it’s a large two-bedroom at 1,485 square feet. It includes views of Granville Island and downtown. It’s in a well-maintained strata complex on the sea wall, with an indoor pool, library, gym and full-time caretaker. No pets are allowed.

The agent’s take

The unit was barely lived in, so it showed nicely. However, it’s currently a small market for condos more than $1-million, Mr. Watt says.

“It has to be a downsizer, because very few are buying those high-end homes.”

Open this photo in gallery

The condo is in a well-maintained strata complex with multiple facilities and pets are not allowed.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter