Nine offers for bright Kitsilano condo

2175 Salal Drive, No. 356, Vancouver
Asking price: $995,000
Selling price: $1.062 million
Previous selling prices: $668,000 (2010); $649,000 (2007) $275,000 (2000)
Days on market: 7
Monthly maintenance fee: $468.10
Taxes: $2,568.76 (2020)
Seller’s agent: Karin Smith, Re/Max Select
The action
Listing agent Karin Smith had 49 showings in six days. She received nine offers from interested buyers of all ages.
“It was a mix of downsizers and those moving up and those who wanted to get back to, or remain in Kitsilano,” Ms. Smith says. The sale completes on Oct. 21.
What they got
This 1,036-sqaure-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at Arbutus Walk near West Broadway has two balconies and a park-like view out the living room windows.
The unit has nine-foot-ceilings, custom window coverings, hardwood floors and galley kitchen with wood cabinets and updated appliances. Rentals are not allowed in the 20-year-old building, which is within steps to shops and transit.
The agent’s take
The big draws were the bank of floor-to-ceiling windows and the bright southwest location in the building, says Ms. Smith, who’d helped the owner find the home a decade ago.
“The layout felt more like a house,” she says. The seller lived in the unit and the buyer plans to live in it as well.
