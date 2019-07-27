 Skip to main content

No-strings-attached cash offer lands North Vancouver townhouse

Done Deal

No-strings-attached cash offer lands North Vancouver townhouse

Kerry Gold
North Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Team 3000 Realty

288 St. David’s Ave., Unit 18, North Vancouver, B.C.

Asking price: $764,900

Selling price: $755,000

Previous selling price: $220,042 (2001)

Days on market: 4

Taxes: $2,251.99

Maintenance fees: $443.66

Listing agent: Shelley Williams, Team 3000 Realty

The action

The living room features a gas fireplace.

Team 3000 Realty

The seller had bought the unit new and resided in it until a few months ago, listing agent Shelley Williams says. The buyers live in the complex and plan on renting it out. Ms. Williams received two offers, including an offer that was low, with many conditions on it. The accepted offer was a cash sale, free of conditions.

What they got

The unit has new laminate floors throughout.

Team 3000 Realty

This 19-year-old townhouse has two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms, with new laminate floors throughout.

The unit has window seats in the bedrooms, a gas fireplace in the living room and an ocean view from the rooftop deck. The building allows rentals and pets. It is within walking distance of a bus stop, shops on Lonsdale and the Spirit Trail.

The agent’s take

“The second offer was a slam dunk and the seller recognized that right away,” Ms. Williams says. “We do have a lot of inventory right now, but nothing at this price point, in this condition and with the rooftop deck view. Most of the Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood inventory is newer and much more expensive.”

