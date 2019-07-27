No-strings-attached cash offer lands North Vancouver townhouse

288 St. David’s Ave., Unit 18, North Vancouver, B.C.
Asking price: $764,900
Selling price: $755,000
Previous selling price: $220,042 (2001)
Days on market: 4
Taxes: $2,251.99
Maintenance fees: $443.66
Listing agent: Shelley Williams, Team 3000 Realty
The action
The seller had bought the unit new and resided in it until a few months ago, listing agent Shelley Williams says. The buyers live in the complex and plan on renting it out. Ms. Williams received two offers, including an offer that was low, with many conditions on it. The accepted offer was a cash sale, free of conditions.
What they got
This 19-year-old townhouse has two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms, with new laminate floors throughout.
The unit has window seats in the bedrooms, a gas fireplace in the living room and an ocean view from the rooftop deck. The building allows rentals and pets. It is within walking distance of a bus stop, shops on Lonsdale and the Spirit Trail.
The agent’s take
“The second offer was a slam dunk and the seller recognized that right away,” Ms. Williams says. “We do have a lot of inventory right now, but nothing at this price point, in this condition and with the rooftop deck view. Most of the Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood inventory is newer and much more expensive.”
