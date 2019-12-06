 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

North Vancouver condo buyers ‘won big time playing the long game’

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
119 W. 22nd St., No. 226, North Vancouver

Asking price: $624,900

Selling price: $610,000

Previous selling price: $359,900 (2012)

Days on market: 44

Taxes: $1,626.43

Maintenance fee: $325.82

Listing agent: Barry Cummings, Royal LePage Sussex

Buying agent: Adam Senuik, Keller Williams Elite

The action

The condo features a balcony.

Buyer’s agent Adam Senuik had sold his clients their starter condo in 2010. They sold it in 2016, at the peak of the market, pocketing a nice profit. The clients returned to renting and now that the market has slowed, bought back in.

“Looking back now, they sold in perfect timing to maximize the return on their investment,” Mr. Senuik says. The sale completed on Oct. 24.

What they got

The unit has an open-concept living area.

This two-bedroom condo in Central Lonsdale has granite countertops, oak cabinets, an open-concept living area, radiant heating in the floors, nine-foot ceilings, a balcony and ensuite laundry.

The building was built in 2012 and comes with bike room, gym, a guest suite, parking and is steps to a swimming pool, shops and transit. It allows pets and rentals.

The agent’s take

“They now have more space, a better location a newer building, and a very sought-after complex just off of Lonsdale in North Van,” Mr. Senuik says.

“If they had waited until 2019 to sell their first condo, they would have been looking at a $50,000 to $75,000 lower budget. These buyers won big time playing the long game.” But he warns that it is not easy to navigate the current market.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

