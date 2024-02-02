Open this photo in gallery: Team 3000 Realty

1150 E. 29th St., No. 104, North Vancouver, B.C.

Asking price: $759,000 (Sept. 18), $739,000 (Oct. 1), $730,000 (Oct. 27), $714,000 (Nov. 15)

Selling price: $706,000 (Nov. 18)

Days on the market: 61

Monthly maintenance fees: $410

Taxes: $2,978.87 (2022)

Listing agent: Shelley Williams, Team 3000 Realty

The 688-square-foot condo underwent a recent renovation that included installing new hardwood and a refinished bathroom.

What they got

The owner of this ground-level, one-bedroom-and-den unit had done a recent renovation, having installed new appliances and hardwood floors and refinished the bathroom.

There’s a covered patio and fenced yard that makes the 688-square-foot condo feel more spacious. The bedroom is big enough for a king-size bed, and the den could work as a second bedroom.

The condo unit comes with parking and access to a gym. The building allows rentals and pets, and is steps to transit, schools, shops and a community centre.

The kitchen includes new appliances.

The Action

The sale of the condo unit illustrates drastic market changes. By the time it was listed in September last year the market had slowed, and the agent had to drop the price three times before getting an offer. In June, another identical unit in the same building – that had not been renovated – had sold for $725,000 in one day.

“And we had to wait two months to get a buyer,” says listing agent Shelley Williams. “It really is a market story, because we had such an amazing comparable, and the other one hadn’t been renovated at all. Even the carpets were original.”

The sellers moved to the Okanagan. The buyers plan to live in the unit.

The covered patio and fenced yard makes the condo feel more spacious.

The Agent’s Take

After years of being a seller’s market, it’s finally a good time for buyers, says Ms. Williams.

“It’s been a seller’s market for a long time, so it’s nice.”

The sale completed Dec. 21.