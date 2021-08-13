North Vancouver home gets three offers, sells for $192,000 over asking

Open this photo in gallery Kelly Williams Elite Realty

4343 Valencia Drive, North Vancouver

Asking price: $1.998-million

Selling price: $2.19-million

Previous selling price: $877,500 (2012)

Days on market: 9

Taxes: $6,259.89 (2021)

Listing agent: James Garbutt & Denny Dumas, Kelly Williams Elite Realty

The action

The 2,550-square-foot house was built in 1965, but had a major update in 2012 that respected its history.

The sellers received three offers on the house, which was listed mid April, sold a week later, and completed on July 8. Listing agent James Garbutt had acted as the buyer’s agent when the sellers purchased the home in 2012, for $877,500.

“The sellers put their heart and soul into this home,” Mr. Garbutt said. “They renovated it immediately with high-end finishes and no expense spared.”

Many young families from Vancouver and the North Shore viewed the property, but the buyers were a young family from Prince George, B.C.

What they got

This 2,550-square-foot house in the upper Delbrook neighbourhood was built in 1965, but had undergone a major update in 2012 that respected its history.

The five-bedroom house has three remodelled bathrooms, hardwood floors, walnut kitchen cabinets, a partial mountain view from the rear deck, wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

It’s close to schools, trails, Grouse Mountain, and is a 15-minute drive to downtown Vancouver.

The five-bedroom house has three remodeled bathrooms, hardwood floors, a partial mountain view from the rear deck and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The agent’s take

“It’s a gorgeous home with complete privacy, surrounded by nature, beautiful renovations, a stunning kitchen, modern design with vintage light fixtures, furnishings and decor,” Mr. Garbutt said.

“The main-floor living space is a big selling feature of the home … with windows looking out to trees and mountains.”

