Re/Max All Points Realty

1185 Pacific St., No. 124, Coquitlam, B.C.

Asking price: $450,000 (Sept. 28)

Selling price: $475,000 (Oct. 4)

Previous selling price: $225,300 (2009); $139,643 (1998)

Days on market: 6

Monthly maintenance fee: $305.93

Taxes: $2,093 (2020)

Listing agent: Bob Steffens, Re/Max All Points Realty

Buyer’s agent: Shali Tark, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

The buyer had sold his Pitt Meadows condo for a good price, so he could move up to a larger unit, says buyer’s agent Shali Tark. The seller received three other offers, but Ms. Tark’s client had the benefit of a quick completion date because he’d already sold his condo. The sale completed Nov. 5.

“These multiple offers, they emotionally beat you up, it’s tough,” she says. “I think people when they sell and they need to buy something within a certain time frame, it’s a lot of pressure.”

What they got

The large one-bedroom-and-den unit is on the quiet courtyard side of the building, located near shopping and transit.Re/Max All Points Realty

The large one-bedroom-and-den unit is on the quiet courtyard side of the building, located near shopping and transit.

The 832-square-foot unit has laminate and tile floors, laundry and large private patio.

The building is 23 years old and has had a new roof, boiler and security system installed.

The agent’s take

There is an aggressive market for condos within that price range, Ms. Tark says. It’s partly driven by people who are desensitized by Vancouver prices.

“It was one of those listings where it was priced, I wouldn’t say ridiculously low, but low enough that you know you will get more than one person interested.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.