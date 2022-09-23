Cassandra Butler Collective

119 Durham St., New Westminster, B.C.

Asking price: $1.999-million (July 27)

Selling price: $2.03-million (Aug. 28)

Previous selling prices: $575,000 (2012); $410,000 (2007); $230,000 (1997); $220,000 (1994)

Days on market: 32

Taxes: $6,632.31 (2021)

Listing agents: Monica Harmse, Denny Dumas

The action

The eight-year-old house in the Glenbrooke North neighbourhood sits on 33- by 140-foot lot.Cassandra Butler Collective

The sellers received multiple offers after seven days on the market. They initially accepted an offer that was subject to sale of a home in Burnaby, says listing agent Monica Harmse. Subject-to-sale offers have become more common in the current slower market conditions, she says.

“These offers have a lower chance of completing, so the listing team continued to show the property and eventually received a sharp subject-free back-up offer,” Ms. Harmse says.

After giving the first party 72 hours notice, the back-up offer was accepted. The buyers are a couple that had been looking to move closer to their grandchildren. The sellers have bought a retirement home outside New Westminster.

What they got

The kitchen has quartz counters.Cassandra Butler Collective

This eight-year-old house in the Glenbrooke North neighbourhood sits on 33- by 140-foot lot that is within walking distance of schools, Queen’s Park and shopping.

The house has 2,390 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms, a self-contained one-bedroom basement suite, kitchen with quartz counters, heated floors, private sundeck off the master bedroom, professional landscaping and view of the mountains from the decks. There’s also a double garage.

The agent’s take

“A major draw for this home was the fully separate legal suite. The income potential and turn-key nature of this property is extremely unique for the neighbourhood,” Ms. Harmse said.

The sale completed Sept. 22.