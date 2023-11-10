Open this photo in gallery: Engel & Völkers Okanagan

182 Carr Cres., Oliver, B.C.

Asking price: $1.375-million (June 15, 2023)

Selling price: $1.3-million (July 28, 2023)

Taxes: $6,049 (2022)

Days on the market: 43

Listing agent: Richard Deacon, Engel & Völkers Okanagan

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The home has an outdoor pool, a hot tub and an irrigated, fenced yard.Engel & Völkers Okanagan

The 3,717-square-foot ranch-style house sits on a two-acre property in the Willowbrook area, about a 10-minute drive outside of Oliver.

The home is in the heart of Okanagan wine country, not far from the lake, golf, vineyards, schools and the Area 27 racetrack.

The 48-year-old house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an updated kitchen, a large deck, an outdoor pool, a hot tub and an irrigated, fenced yard. There’s a basement media room and a large garage with a woodworking shop.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The home has an updated kitchen.Engel & Völkers Okanagan

The semi-retired sellers were looking to downsize. Listing agent Richard Deacon wasn’t sure if their home would sell in the summer months, what with the higher mortgage rates. He showed it to a number of parties and received a good offer from buyers in the Vancouver area. The sellers had asked for a longer closing date. It completed Sept. 14.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Engel & Völkers Okanagan

“This is a very cute home that has been renovated and has a beautiful flat yard. Somebody could build or add on to it, use it for a large garden or horses,” said Mr. Deacon. “It wasn’t fancy or luxurious, but it almost had a resort feel to it.”