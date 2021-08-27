Older condo in redeveloping niche sells slightly under asking

Open this photo in gallery Sutton Group West Coast Realty

1088 Quebec St., No. 2402, Vancouver

Asking price: $1,049,900

Selling price: $1,040,000

Previous selling price: $223,009 (1999)

Days on market: 18

Monthly maintenance fee: $576.17

Taxes: $2,729.40 (2021)

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The Action

Open this photo in gallery The bright living and dining area has floor-to-ceiling windows with unobstructed views of Mount Seymour and Mount Baker. Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The seller had been the original owner and had hoped to sell it for $1.1-million. But after listing it at that price for a month, it didn’t sell. At listing agent Ian Watt’s suggestion, she cut the list price to $1,049,000 and after many showings it sold for slightly less, with one offer. “It’s a great suite,” Mr. Watt said. “But it’s 24 years old, so there was some work to be done.” The sale completed last week.

What They Got

The Viceroy is an older condo building, near the Main Street SkyTrain station and Science World. Built in 1997, the one-bedroom unit is large, at 1,080 square feet, with 200 square feet of balconies.

The bright living and dining area has floor-to-ceiling windows with unobstructed views of Mount Seymour and Mount Baker. The unit had undergone a major renovation, with light wood floors throughout, a gas fireplace, contemporary white kitchen with island and open shelves, and wood-beam features.

The Agent’s Take

Open this photo in gallery The Viceroy is an older condo building in a gritty area with old industrial buildings near Main Street. Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The area around Main Street is close to downtown and Chinatown, and is gritty with old industrial buildings. But Mr. Watt says the St. Paul’s Hospital development underway will transform the neighbourhood.

“With St. Paul’s, there’s the opportunity for it to be cleaned up and changed and revitalized that you don’t see in many areas of the city right now. It’s just getting grungier and grungier everywhere you go. But this area might have a chance to transform because of the thousands of jobs coming to it.”

