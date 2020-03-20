Older condo in Vancouver’s West End benefits from size advantage

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Crest Realty

1500 Alberni St., No. 12C, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.599-million

Selling price: $1.599-million

Days on market: 19

Taxes: $4,614.41 (2019)

Monthly maintenance fee: $883.54

Buyer’s agent: Nicolas Blachette, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit is in a building in close proximity to Robson Street and Coal Harbour. Re/Max Crest Realty

Nicolas Blachette, the buyer’s agent, says the unit sold because of its unusually large square footage. It amounts to $965 for each square foot, which is reasonable in the prime location, within steps to Robson Street and Coal Harbour. The seller was a long-time owner and the buyer plans to live in the unit. The deal closed in January.

What they got

This 1,657-square-foot West End unit with views of Stanley Park is in a luxury tower that was built in 1992, when units tended to be bigger.

It has a balcony, two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a family room, foyer, walk-in closets, air conditioning, nine-foot ceilings, 24-hour concierge, two parking spaces and storage locker. The unit could use a few updates, such as new appliances, according to Mr. Blachette.

The agent’s take

“Not many buyers are looking to purchase over $1.5-million downtown right now,” Mr. Blachette said. “The majority of buyers in this price range are locals upsizing or downsizing from their existing home, or Canadians who are relocating, coming back home.”

