108 E. 1st Ave., No 1201, Vancouver

Asking price: $999,900 (Feb.7)

Selling price: $1.055-million (Feb. 14)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $2,565.95 (2021)

Monthly maintenance fee: $472.66

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton West Coast Realty

The action

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom Olympic Village corner condo is in the eight-year-old Meccanica building.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The agent did three days of showings and received three offers, one of which was highest by a slight amount and subject free. The winning bid went to an investor who gave the seller the option of renting the place back if she was unable to find a new home. The seller, who’d lived in the unit for eight years, was looking to upsize. The sale completes in mid-March.

“We got some investors and some people buying with the bank of mom and dad,” agent Ian Watt says. “We still have really low inventory compared to other years.”

What they got

The unit has over-height nine-foot ceilings, polished concrete floors and a south-facing balcony.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom Olympic Village corner condo is in the eight-year-old Meccanica building and includes air conditioning, over-height nine-foot ceilings, polished concrete floors, south-facing balcony and laundry room.

The master bedroom has an ensuite with double vanity and large closet. The building has two roof decks, a gym and lounge area, and is steps to the seawall and Main Street shopping. The unit comes with one parking space. Rentals are allowed.

The agent’s take

The new SkyTrain station going in at Broadway and Main is making the area more appealing to young buyers, Mr. Watt said.

“Anything in Olympic Village priced at less than $1-million is just craziness right now, with multiple offers on studios and one bedrooms. It’s quite amazing.”

