One-bedroom west Vancouver condo sells at asking price

2851 Heather St., No. 607, Vancouver

Asking price: $729,000

Selling price: $729,000

Previous selling price: $349,900 (2008)

Days on market: 12

Monthly maintenance fee: $289.14

Taxes: $1,983.62 (2021)

Listing agent: Cesar Pineda, Sutton West Coast Realty

Buyer’s agent: Shali Tark, Sutton West Coast Realty

The action

The seller received one offer on the condo at the listed price, subject to a review of the strata documents. On behalf of the seller, the seller’s agent asked the buyer’s agent to come up in price.

“It was an offer at fair market value. I couldn’t guide my client to pay more,” Shali Tark said. “It was priced where it should have been priced. It’s a great price for the seller too. It’s not at all a low price, or anything like that.”

The buyers bought the unit as a rental investment. The deal completed April 6.

What they got

The one-bedroom unit is 728 square feet, located on the west side of Vancouver, in the Fairview neighbourhood. The 14-year-old building is on a tree-lined street within walking distance of shops and transit.

The unit has nine-foot-high ceilings, a galley kitchen with high-end appliances and granite counters, hardwood floors, and an east-facing balcony. It includes a flex space.

The agent’s take

Because many agents are pricing low to encourage multiple offers, many buyers might list with the expectation that they too will get multiple offers, Ms. Tark says. But in this case, she says, the unit was priced at market value.

“When my clients wrote the offer, I said to the listing agent, ‘We are sending the offer because we like the unit, and if you get another offer we aren’t going to compete for it, because it’s not the unit we would compete over.’”

