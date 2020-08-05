One offer for downsizer’s Kitsilano house

Open this photo in gallery Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

1324 Cypress St., Vancouver

Listing price: $3.298-million

Selling price: $3.15-million

Days on market: 14

Taxes: $9,372.32 (2020)

Listing agent: Scott Thompson, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

What they got

The home still features its original wainscotting and fir floors.

This 1912 heritage house sits on a 33-foot-by-138-foot lot in one of Vancouver’s most desirable neighbourhoods, Kits Point. It is steps to Kitsilano Beach and a short bus ride to downtown. The 3,285-square-foot, five-bedroom house has original wainscoting and fir floors, but needs some updates. It is zoned for a duplex.

The action

The home needs some updating.

The elderly seller had moved out of the house and downsized. Her parents had bought the house in the 1950s, so it was a major decision to sell, listing agent Scott Thompson says. The property sold at the end of April, after two weeks on the market.

“There were a number of interested parties, but only one group came to the table and made an offer,” Mr. Thompson says.

The buyers are a family looking at renovating or building new and then living in the house. The sale completed on July 30.

The agent’s take

“Right now the market appears to be very strong. There are more buyers and more sellers right now than there were in the spring when COVID-19 was intensifying. July will have more sales than any other month so far this year in Greater Vancouver.”

