Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

One offer for downsizer’s Kitsilano house

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

1324 Cypress St., Vancouver

Listing price: $3.298-million

Selling price: $3.15-million

Days on market: 14

Taxes: $9,372.32 (2020)

Listing agent: Scott Thompson, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The home still features its original wainscotting and fir floors.

Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

This 1912 heritage house sits on a 33-foot-by-138-foot lot in one of Vancouver’s most desirable neighbourhoods, Kits Point. It is steps to Kitsilano Beach and a short bus ride to downtown. The 3,285-square-foot, five-bedroom house has original wainscoting and fir floors, but needs some updates. It is zoned for a duplex.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The home needs some updating.

Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

The elderly seller had moved out of the house and downsized. Her parents had bought the house in the 1950s, so it was a major decision to sell, listing agent Scott Thompson says. The property sold at the end of April, after two weeks on the market.

“There were a number of interested parties, but only one group came to the table and made an offer,” Mr. Thompson says.

The buyers are a family looking at renovating or building new and then living in the house. The sale completed on July 30.

The agent’s take

“Right now the market appears to be very strong. There are more buyers and more sellers right now than there were in the spring when COVID-19 was intensifying. July will have more sales than any other month so far this year in Greater Vancouver.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

