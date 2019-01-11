One offer for two-bedroom Vancouver unit with mountain views

89 W. 2nd Ave., Unit 1406, Vancouver
Listing price: $1.299-million
Selling price: $1.2-million
Days on market: 28
Taxes: $2,733.73
Maintenance fee: $543
Buying agent: Nicolas Blachette, Re/Max Crest Realty
What they got
The 1,130-square-foot, two-bedroom unit at the Pinnacle building is in the southeast area of False Creek, in the growing Olympic Village. The bright corner unit has water and mountain views, with engineered wood flooring, high-end appliances, granite counters and a walk-in pantry or storage room. It comes with parking and two storage lockers. It’s within walking distance of the seawall and SkyTrain.
The action
Buyers' agent Nicolas Blachette says his clients had looked for several months before finding the property. There were no other offers. The buyers plan on living in the unit as their primary home.
The agent’s take
Mr. Blachette says Vancouver has entered “a balanced market” and buyers have the advantage of negotiating in their favour. “The demand for downtown homes is there, and most people planning to buy are taking their time, with more choices available."
