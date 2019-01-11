 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate One offer for two-bedroom Vancouver unit with mountain views

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

One offer for two-bedroom Vancouver unit with mountain views

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Crest Realty/Re/Max Crest Realty

89 W. 2nd Ave., Unit 1406, Vancouver

Listing price: $1.299-million

Selling price: $1.2-million

Story continues below advertisement

Days on market: 28

Taxes: $2,733.73

Maintenance fee: $543

Buying agent: Nicolas Blachette, Re/Max Crest Realty

Open this photo in gallery

The unit features engineered wood flooring, high-end appliances, granite counters and a storage room.

Re/Max Crest Realty/Re/Max Crest Realty

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The corner unit has water and mountain views.

Re/Max Crest Realty/Re/Max Crest Realty

The 1,130-square-foot, two-bedroom unit at the Pinnacle building is in the southeast area of False Creek, in the growing Olympic Village. The bright corner unit has water and mountain views, with engineered wood flooring, high-end appliances, granite counters and a walk-in pantry or storage room. It comes with parking and two storage lockers. It’s within walking distance of the seawall and SkyTrain.

The action

Buyers' agent Nicolas Blachette says his clients had looked for several months before finding the property. There were no other offers. The buyers plan on living in the unit as their primary home.

The agent’s take

Mr. Blachette says Vancouver has entered “a balanced market” and buyers have the advantage of negotiating in their favour. “The demand for downtown homes is there, and most people planning to buy are taking their time, with more choices available."

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter