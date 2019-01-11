One offer for two-bedroom Vancouver unit with mountain views

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Crest Realty/Re/Max Crest Realty

89 W. 2nd Ave., Unit 1406, Vancouver

Listing price: $1.299-million

Selling price: $1.2-million

Story continues below advertisement

Days on market: 28

Taxes: $2,733.73

Maintenance fee: $543

Buying agent: Nicolas Blachette, Re/Max Crest Realty

Open this photo in gallery The unit features engineered wood flooring, high-end appliances, granite counters and a storage room. Re/Max Crest Realty/Re/Max Crest Realty

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The corner unit has water and mountain views. Re/Max Crest Realty/Re/Max Crest Realty

The 1,130-square-foot, two-bedroom unit at the Pinnacle building is in the southeast area of False Creek, in the growing Olympic Village. The bright corner unit has water and mountain views, with engineered wood flooring, high-end appliances, granite counters and a walk-in pantry or storage room. It comes with parking and two storage lockers. It’s within walking distance of the seawall and SkyTrain.

The action

Buyers' agent Nicolas Blachette says his clients had looked for several months before finding the property. There were no other offers. The buyers plan on living in the unit as their primary home.

The agent’s take

Mr. Blachette says Vancouver has entered “a balanced market” and buyers have the advantage of negotiating in their favour. “The demand for downtown homes is there, and most people planning to buy are taking their time, with more choices available."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.