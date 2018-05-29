One-time Vancouver rental sold in one week

546 Beatty St., unit 309, Vancouver
Listing price: $725,000
Selling price: $712,762
Previous selling price: $349,000 (2009)
Taxes: $1,506
Maintenance fee: $323
Days on market: 7
Listing agent: Paul Albrighton, Re/Max Crest Realty
The action: The sellers had purchased the unit for their own use in 2009, for $349,000. For the past couple of years they had rented it out. They sold it after one week, after receiving one offer. The buyer is local and plans on living in it, listing agent Paul Albrighton sayd.
What they got: The loft conversion is in a building built in the early 1900s, converted to residential in 2009. Crane Lofts is in the 500-block of Beatty Street, lined with heritage buildings and among trendy restaurants, steps to Gastown and the SkyTrain. Dirty Apron cooking school is on the ground level.
The 677-square-foot, one-bedroom unit has nearly 11-foot ceilings, polished concrete floors, exposed brick walls, heritage windows, high-end appliances, wood butcher-block island, marble surfaces in the bathroom and a storage/flex room. The unit comes with one underground parking space and a dog-washing station. Rentals are allowed.
The agent’s take: “This unit is in a highly desirable location for heritage conversion lofts,” Mr. Albrighton said. “It is one of the more recent conversion buildings in Vancouver. Since these properties are slightly smaller, a buyer can find a place for less than $1-million.”
