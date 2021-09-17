 Skip to main content
Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Oshawa buyers move fast to get Okanagan home

Kerry Gold
Kelowna, B.C.
Special to The Globe and Mail
5650 The Edge Place, No. 109, Kelowna, B.C.

Asking price: $2.59-million (April, 2021)

Selling price: $2.59-million (May 2021)

Days on market: 20

Buyer’s agent: Richard Deacon, Engel & Volkers Okanagan

The action

The newly-built house has Okanagan Lake and Kettle Valley views.

Agent Richard Deacon’s clients were a family from Oshawa, Ont., who are typical of the demographic moving to the Okanagan, he says. “There’s this growing community of entrepreneurs who want access to skiing, biking, and lake recreation for the kids.”

The family purchased the home during spring break. The house was being built, so they had the opportunity to request some custom finishes.

The agent spotted the house while he was jogging around his own neighbourhood, so they were able to make an early offer without any competing bids. The house was listed in April and sold in May. The buyers took possession at the end of August.

What they got

The house features hardwood floors, quartz countertops, a wine cellar, a pool, two fireplaces, a pantry and a fire pit.

The 4,782-square-foot newly-built house has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, with Okanagan Lake and Kettle Valley views.

It sits on 0.393 acres, in the Trestle Ridge development in Kelowna’s Upper Mission neighbourhood. The house features hardwood floors, quartz countertops, a wine cellar, a pool, two fireplaces, a pantry and a fire pit.

The agent’s take

“It’s a hidden gem,” which worked to the buyer’s advantage, says Mr. Deacon. “It’s on a street that’s a mini gated community within Kettle Valley. It’s way up at the top of a hill. Unless you knew, you wouldn’t know it was there.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
