Re/Max Crest Realty

2095 Beach Ave., No. 604, Vancouver

Listing price: $1.199-million (Jan. 17)

Selling price: $1.153-million (Jan. 27)

Days on market: 10

Monthly maintenance fee: $647

Listing agent: Nicolas Blachette, Re/Max Crest

What they got

This co-op unit is on the waterfront on Beach Avenue, along English Bay in the West End. The 1,112-square-foot unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and faces Stanley Park, with water views.

A corner suite, it is bright with hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. The building, built in 1960, is near Denman Street shopping, the Second Beach swimming pool and tennis courts.

It is subject to several restrictions, including an over-19 age requirement.

The action

The buyers plan to renovate the unit and will live in it.Re/Max Crest Realty

Listing agent Nicolas Blachette showed the unit to 15 parties. He received two offers, one of which was too low.

The seller had lived in the unit for a decade and had plans to upsize. The buyers plan to renovate the unit and will live in it.

The sale completed in March.

The agent’s take

“The sale price is great, but it has lots of restrictions and needed some upgrades,” Mr. Blachette says of the co-op unit. “Also, it is harder to finance and requires a larger deposit.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.