Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Peach of a deal for Kelowna-area development land

Kerry Gold
Peachland, B.C.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Engel & Völkers

5868 Sanderson Ave., Peachland, B.C.

Asking price: $3,988,888

Selling price: $3.65-million

Previous selling price: $750,000 (2006)

Taxes: $2,990 (2021)

Size: 87 acres

Days on market: 324

Listing agent: Richard Deacon, Engel & Volkers

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The 87 acres of forest and meadows is within the city of Peachland and is on a steep hill that overlooks Lake Okanagan.

Engel & Völkers

The sellers are a power couple in the film industry who live in West Vancouver and had owned the raw land for many years, says listing agent Richard Deacon. They used the property for hiking and allowed others to use it for hiking and horseback riding. The buyer is from Alberta and works in the development industry, said Mr. Deacon, who does not know what they intend to do with it.

“We did show it, surprisingly, to a wide range of people. I had calls from all over the world, maybe 30 inquiries. When we sat down and priced this and talked about it, we priced it for a long-term sell. It’s for a niche audience.”

The deal completed on June 11.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The property is accessible by dirt road but is adjacent to a city street and all the services.

Engel & Völkers

The 87 acres of forest and meadows is within the city of Peachland and is on a steep hill that overlooks Lake Okanagan, on the Okanagan Wine Trail. It is accessible by dirt road but is adjacent to a city street and all the services. Mr. Deacon said current zoning allows for a subdivision of about 10 five-acre estate lots, or an estate house with a vineyard of about 25 acres. There’s the possibility to apply for rezoning to develop smaller lots and higher density, which would take a few years. The city of Peachland is a 10-minute drive from West Kelowna and 40-minute drive to Kelowna International Airport.

The agent’s take

“Right now Peachland is growing—maybe not at the pace of some other cities in the Okanagan. But because of it being in the shadow of Kelowna, it’s seeing growth. And there’s still a fair bit of development to go. This [site] is a three- or five- or 10-year play before this gets developed.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more.

