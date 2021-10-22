Keller Williams Elite Realty

11255 Tully Crescent, Pitt Meadows, B.C.

Asking price: $1.399 million (June 18)

Sale price: $1.470 million (June 25)

Previous sale price: $372,591 (2004)

Days on market: Seven

Taxes: $5,479.00 (2021)

Listing agents: Monica Harmse and Denny Dumas, Keller Williams Elite Realty

The action

The 2,813 square-foot, four-bedroom house with mature garden in the South Meadows neighbourhood was built in 2004 and underwent a full renovation in 2018.Keller Williams Elite Realty

The agents received five offers on offer day and the sale price set a record for the neighbourhood. The Pitt Meadows couple that purchased the home had viewed about 15 properties in the area and had lost out on offers. So they put in a higher offer on this one. They were looking for a home to start a family and to work remotely. Listing agent Monica Harmse says some of the other offers came from Vancouver buyers.

“Buyers coming from the city are contributing to the rising prices in areas like Pitt Meadows,” Ms. Harmse says. “They have a bit more equity to work with and are used to higher price points … one couple even mentioned to me, ‘I never thought I’d be looking in Pitt Meadows for a house.’”

What they got

The kitchen features an eight-seat kitchen island, white quartz countertops, custom cabinets, coffered ceilings, pot lights, and top-end appliances.Keller Williams Elite Realty

This bright 2,813 square-foot, four-bedroom house with mature garden in the South Meadows neighbourhood was built in 2004 but the original owners did a complete renovation in 2018. They added two gas fireplaces, an eight-seat kitchen island, white quartz countertops, custom cabinets, coffered ceilings, pot lights, and top-end appliances. The couple decided to downsize to a retirement condo.

The agent’s take

The Pitt Meadows housing market has become more attractive in 2021, leading to 25 showings and a sale within a week of when the house was listed.Keller Williams Elite Realty

“When I first met with this downsizing couple in 2019, I told them we would be lucky to get $1.250,000 to $1.3-million for their home if it went to market,” Ms. Harmse says.

By the time they listed in 2021, the market had shifted, she says. Pitt Meadows had become more desirable, which led to 25 showings and a sale within a week. The sale completed Aug. 26.

