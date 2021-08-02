Point Grey mansion sets record in Greater Vancouver with $42-million sale

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

4743 Belmont Ave., Vancouver

Asking price: $58-million

Selling price: $42-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: not available

Days on market: Undisclosed

Taxes: Upwards of $200,000

Listing agent: Christa Frosch, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The mansion offers spectacular views of the North Shore Mountains. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The mansion belonged to prominent philanthropists Joseph and Rosalie Segal.

Because it’s an exclusive market that demands privacy, details of the sale are not public, listing agent Christa Frosch said. She would not say how long the home took to sell, but there are previous reports that it had been on the market in 2017 for $63-million.

The house was listed privately, and about 30 parties viewed it. The buyer is listed as a numbered company, with its sole director being the founder of Vancouver-based Primacorp Ventures, Peter Chung. The $42-million sale price represents the highest selling price of a home on a single-family lot in Greater Vancouver, according to Sotheby’s. The deal completed some time in July.

Story continues below advertisement

“On a global level, when you think about what Canada has to offer versus other countries, we are still very reasonably priced for luxury, safety and privacy,” Ms. Frosch said. “I think that’s a really good thing to keep in perspective.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The mansion has plaster ceiling mouldings and columns. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Built more than 20 years ago on a 1.3-acre lot, this nearly 22,000 square-foot house has five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. And inspired by French royalty, the place comes with a sweeping staircase, massive crystal chandeliers, plaster ceiling mouldings and columns, polished stone floors, and a garden inspired by the Palace of Versailles.

It also offers spectacular views of the North Shore Mountains, which is what makes Point Grey one of Vancouver’s priciest neighbourhoods.

“When you own a home in this price point, buying the home is only part of it because you have to keep it up at a high level,” said Ms. Frosch. “So the operating cost of a house like this is a lot.”

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The mansion features polished stone floors and a garden inspired by the Palace of Versailles. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“I think our pricing will only continue to go up,” said Ms. Frosch. “I think as far as local people within Canada moving from provinces, they are looking at opportunities.

“And on a global level, we are a very [well] thought of country and it will continue, our pricing and demand for homes, and luxury homes, in particular.”

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.