Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Price cut draws two offers for condo in Vancouver’s East Village

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Select Realty

2333 Triumph St., No. 213, Vancouver

Listing price: $525,000

Selling price: $499,000

Days on market: 23

Taxes: $1,083.88

Maintenance fee: $315.71

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

What they got

The unit is in the up-and-coming Hastings East neighbourhood.

Re/Max Select Realty

This 669-square-foot, one-bedroom condo is in Vancouver’s up-and-coming Hastings East neighbourhood, nicknamed the East Village. The building was built in 1976, but the unit has been updated with new appliances, counter tops, cabinetry, bathroom fittings, flooring, flat-finished ceilings, paint and lighting. It comes with a large patio and faces a quiet tree-lined street. It is within easy distance of shopping and schools.

The action

The unit had originally been listed on Sept. 23 for $525,000, but received no offers. It was relisted Oct. 14 at $499,000 and the agent received two offers the next day. The seller had lived in the condo for 25 years and had already moved out in order to renovate it. The buyer was a downsizer who’d owned a house in the area. The sale closed on Nov. 7.

The agent’s take

“This is a building we love to work in, having listed several homes there and represented a buyer who purchased a top floor suite earlier this year,” Ms. Cleaver says. The building has been rain-screened and the pipes have been updated, and the area is trendy and popular, so it shows well.

