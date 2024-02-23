Open this photo in gallery: Engel & Völkers Kelowna

328 Providence Ave., No. 5, Kelowna, B.C.

Asking price: $939,000 (Oct. 18); $899,999 (Nov. 29)

Selling price: $885,000 (Dec. 16)

Previous selling prices: $450,000 (October, 2014); $410,000 (September, 2012)

Days on the market: 59

Monthly maintenance fee: $378

Taxes: $3,542 (2023)

Listing agent: Richard Deacon, Engel & Völkers Kelowna

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Listing agent Richard Deacon says the subdivision has an American look to it.Engel & Völkers Kelowna

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouse is in the desirable Kettle Valley neighbourhood of Kelowna, part of a 20-unit complex.

Although built in 2012, the three-storey 2,362-square-foot unit didn’t feel dated. It was well maintained and had a living area with 20-foot-high ceilings, heated floors, a built-in vacuum, a workout room, a private yard and a two-car garage, all of which made it a draw.

The subdivision was built by an American developer, so it has an American look to it, says listing agent Richard Deacon.

“A lot of Hallmark movies have been shot in this neighbourhood,” says Mr. Deacon. “It has that traditional architectural style inside and out.”

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This three-bedroom townhouse is part of a 20-unit complex in the desirable Kettle Valley neighbourhood of Kelowna.Engel & Völkers Kelowna

When it first hit the market in October, a high offer came in that was subject to the sale of the buyer’s home. The sellers turned it down, not wanting to tie up their listing with an uncertain offer.

It took another price reduction before a lower offer than the first one came through in December, after showing the unit to about 50 groups, most of them downsizers. The local buyer had relatives in the neighbourhood.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The home features a living area with 20-foot-high ceilings.Engel & Völkers Kelowna

“I thought it would sell at $900,000 or just under,” says Mr. Deacon, citing nearby competition. There weren’t many comparable townhouses, but there were houses.

“You could still get a detached house in the area for that price point,” he said.

The sale completed Jan. 30.