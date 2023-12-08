Open this photo in gallery: Rennie and Associates Realty Ltd.

40750 Tantalus Rd., No. 18, Squamish, B.C.

Asking price: $1.138-million (Aug. 28)

Selling price: $1.1-million (Sept. 6)

Previous selling price: $1.3-million, (April 28, 2022); $590,000 (April 28, 2016) ; $456,000 (June 9, 2010); $351,079 (June 21, 2004)

Days on the market: 9

Monthly maintenance fee: $428.08

Taxes: $3,680.40 (2023)

Buyer’s agent: Cheryl Davie, Stilhavn Real Estate

Listing agent: Sarah Panther, Rennie & Associates

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The home has vaulted ceilings, expansive picture windows, wood floors and a gas fireplace.Rennie and Associates Realty Ltd.

The home sold in April, 2022, for $1.3-million. The agreement to sell for $200,000 less this September shows how much the market has changed in the past year.

“When the previous purchase took place, we were experiencing a busy seller’s market‚” said Cheryl Davie, the buyer’s agent. “[That’s] different than the market we are experiencing now.”

She said her clients made the only offer on the property.

“Our buyers are a young family originally looking to purchase in Vancouver, but they found the allure of greater value, slower life and the proximity to the outdoors appealing, so we shifted our focus to a Squamish townhouse,” Ms. Davie said.

The sale completed Nov. 20.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The home has new appliances and a new kitchen sink.Rennie and Associates Realty Ltd.

The two-storey, three-bedroom duplex-style townhouse is in Squamish, a region known for its outdoor lifestyle, located a one-hour drive from Vancouver and a 45-minute drive to Whistler ski resort.

The bright, 1,781-square-foot home has vaulted ceilings, expansive picture windows, wood floors and a gas fireplace. There is a balcony, patio and deck, double car garage, new appliances and a new kitchen sink. It is within walking distance of shops and restaurants.

Built in 2004, the wood-frame complex consists of 46 units that each have a forest view out back.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Rennie and Associates Realty Ltd.

“Squamish townhomes typically sell quickly if they are priced accordingly and show well,” Ms. Davie said. “The area provides an affordable option for Vancouver families looking for more space, who aren’t required to commute to an office every day.

“This particular home appealed to my clients as it is a little older, with more variation in character and layout, as well as having a yard, compared to some of the new builds in the city.”