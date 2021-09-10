 Skip to main content
Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Price reduction helps sell ‘grown up’ one bedroom condo

Kerry Gold
Vanccouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sutton Group West Coast Realty

1009 Harwood St., No. 1003, Vancouver

Asking price: $779,000 (July, 2021)

Previous asking price: $799,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $769,500 (July, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $470,000 (2014); $530,000 (2015)

Days on market: 22

Monthly maintenance fee: $376.34

Taxes: $2,203.03 (2020)

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

The unit had been listed at a higher price but didn’t sell, so the seller relisted at a lower price. The seller relocated to North Vancouver. She received the one offer.

“I thought this was such a great deal because it’s a newer building, fully air conditioned, and a real grown-up one bedroom at 721 square feet,” says listing agent Ian Watt. “That’s the size of a lot of two-bedroom, two-bathroom units, at some of these new developments.”

What they got

The corner one-bedroom, 721 square-foot unit is bright, with air conditioning, in-suite laundry, den, open living and kitchen area, quarter counters and patio.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

This seven-year-old tower is in the West End, within walking distance of the beach, English Bay and Davie Street shopping.

The corner one-bedroom, 721 square-foot unit is bright, with air conditioning, in-suite laundry, den, open living and kitchen area, quarter counters and patio. Rentals are allowed.

The agent’s take

The fact that the strata bylaws allow rentals adds a little more value to the property, Mr. Watt says.

When buildings have a no-rental policy, “you cut out that many more buyers; I would say it’s probably harder to sell. A [no rental] unit is attractive for some people, and they are generally in better condition. But I’d say if rentals are allowed, it’s about a 5- to 10-per cent difference in price.”

