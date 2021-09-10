Price reduction helps sell ‘grown up’ one bedroom condo

Open this photo in gallery Sutton Group West Coast Realty

1009 Harwood St., No. 1003, Vancouver

Asking price: $779,000 (July, 2021)

Previous asking price: $799,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $769,500 (July, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $470,000 (2014); $530,000 (2015)

Days on market: 22

Monthly maintenance fee: $376.34

Taxes: $2,203.03 (2020)

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

The unit had been listed at a higher price but didn’t sell, so the seller relisted at a lower price. The seller relocated to North Vancouver. She received the one offer.

“I thought this was such a great deal because it’s a newer building, fully air conditioned, and a real grown-up one bedroom at 721 square feet,” says listing agent Ian Watt. “That’s the size of a lot of two-bedroom, two-bathroom units, at some of these new developments.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The corner one-bedroom, 721 square-foot unit is bright, with air conditioning, in-suite laundry, den, open living and kitchen area, quarter counters and patio. Sutton Group West Coast Realty

This seven-year-old tower is in the West End, within walking distance of the beach, English Bay and Davie Street shopping.

The corner one-bedroom, 721 square-foot unit is bright, with air conditioning, in-suite laundry, den, open living and kitchen area, quarter counters and patio. Rentals are allowed.

The agent’s take

The fact that the strata bylaws allow rentals adds a little more value to the property, Mr. Watt says.

When buildings have a no-rental policy, “you cut out that many more buyers; I would say it’s probably harder to sell. A [no rental] unit is attractive for some people, and they are generally in better condition. But I’d say if rentals are allowed, it’s about a 5- to 10-per cent difference in price.”

