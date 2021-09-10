Price reduction helps sell ‘grown up’ one bedroom condo

1009 Harwood St., No. 1003, Vancouver
Asking price: $779,000 (July, 2021)
Previous asking price: $799,000 (June, 2021)
Selling price: $769,500 (July, 2021)
Previous selling prices: $470,000 (2014); $530,000 (2015)
Days on market: 22
Monthly maintenance fee: $376.34
Taxes: $2,203.03 (2020)
Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty
The action
The unit had been listed at a higher price but didn’t sell, so the seller relisted at a lower price. The seller relocated to North Vancouver. She received the one offer.
“I thought this was such a great deal because it’s a newer building, fully air conditioned, and a real grown-up one bedroom at 721 square feet,” says listing agent Ian Watt. “That’s the size of a lot of two-bedroom, two-bathroom units, at some of these new developments.”
What they got
This seven-year-old tower is in the West End, within walking distance of the beach, English Bay and Davie Street shopping.
The corner one-bedroom, 721 square-foot unit is bright, with air conditioning, in-suite laundry, den, open living and kitchen area, quarter counters and patio. Rentals are allowed.
The agent’s take
The fact that the strata bylaws allow rentals adds a little more value to the property, Mr. Watt says.
When buildings have a no-rental policy, “you cut out that many more buyers; I would say it’s probably harder to sell. A [no rental] unit is attractive for some people, and they are generally in better condition. But I’d say if rentals are allowed, it’s about a 5- to 10-per cent difference in price.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.