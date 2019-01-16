Priced right, this luxurious Kerrisdale home sold quickly

6711 Beechwood St., Vancouver
Listing price: $4.298-million
Selling price: $4.298-million
Days on market: 6
Taxes: $13,415
Listing agent: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty
What they got
The six-bedroom house sits on a 60-by-171-foot lot at the corner of West 51st Avenue, not far from the mansions on Southwest Marine Drive. Built in 1992, this was its first time going on the market. The 5,157-square-foot house only requires a few updates, according to the agent. It has a 30-by-14-foot living room with fireplace, formal dining room and open kitchen with nook. It includes a three-car garage.
The action
The quick sale is an anomaly for the luxury detached housing market that has slowed in recent months. Listing agent Keith Roy said he received several offers. “This sale really speaks to the importance of setting a price that’s based on today’s market conditions,” Mr. Roy said.
The house sold close to the assessed value of $4.324-million. Last year, it had been assessed at $4.842-million.
The agent’s take
“This home was custom built for the sellers, and while leaving was a tough decision, it was time to do so. All of the offers received were from buyers who appreciated the layout, scale and grandeur of the home, and who were looking to make some cosmetic upgrades before moving in themselves,” Mr. Roy said.
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.