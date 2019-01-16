Priced right, this luxurious Kerrisdale home sold quickly

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Select Realty/Re/Max Select Realty

6711 Beechwood St., Vancouver

Listing price: $4.298-million

Selling price: $4.298-million

Story continues below advertisement

Days on market: 6

Taxes: $13,415

Listing agent: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The home boasts a 30-by-14-foot living room. Re/Max Select Realty/Re/Max Select Realty

The six-bedroom house sits on a 60-by-171-foot lot at the corner of West 51st Avenue, not far from the mansions on Southwest Marine Drive. Built in 1992, this was its first time going on the market. The 5,157-square-foot house only requires a few updates, according to the agent. It has a 30-by-14-foot living room with fireplace, formal dining room and open kitchen with nook. It includes a three-car garage.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home has a formal dining room. Re/Max Select Realty/Re/Max Select Realty

The quick sale is an anomaly for the luxury detached housing market that has slowed in recent months. Listing agent Keith Roy said he received several offers. “This sale really speaks to the importance of setting a price that’s based on today’s market conditions,” Mr. Roy said.

The house sold close to the assessed value of $4.324-million. Last year, it had been assessed at $4.842-million.

The agent’s take

“This home was custom built for the sellers, and while leaving was a tough decision, it was time to do so. All of the offers received were from buyers who appreciated the layout, scale and grandeur of the home, and who were looking to make some cosmetic upgrades before moving in themselves,” Mr. Roy said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.