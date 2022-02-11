Engel & Völkers

3530 Midland Rd., Victoria

Asking price: $3,499,900 (Oct. 6)

Selling price: $3,200,000 (Oct. 26)

Days on market: 20

Taxes: $13,569 (2021)

Listing agents: John Byrne & Chris Barrington Foote, Engel & Völkers

The action

The 6,397-square-foot home comes with cathedral ceilings.Engel & Völkers

The listing was an estate sale for the Victoria businessman and scientist who lived at the extremely well-maintained house since the mid 1990s. The buyers lived in the area and fell in love with the historic charm of the estate, listing agent John Byrne says. That’s a good thing, he says, because the garden alone is almost a full-time job.

“You had to find somebody who wasn’t into a blank white canvas, with all the woodwork and craftsmanship,” he says. “This is a specific buyer who needs to appreciate the bygone era.”

What they got

The mansion has six fireplaces.Engel & Völkers

This Tudor-style mansion in Oak Bay’s Uplands neighbourhood is called the Oakshades and was built in 1925 by the Parfitt Brothers.

The 6,397-square-foot home, in pristine condition, includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, cathedral ceilings, extensive millwork throughout, leaded glass windows, terraces and balconies, five staircases and servants’ quarters and six fireplaces. It sits on a landscaped lot that is 30,000 square feet, with mature trees and pathways.

The agent’s take

The house sits on a landscaped lot that is 30,000 square feet, with mature trees and pathways.Engel & Völkers

Because of the pandemic, the agent did not hold an open house. About a dozen people viewed the property, which is a niche listing because of its history.

“It was a tough house to price because there were few to no comparables,” Mr. Byrne said.

He received the one offer. The sale completed Jan. 14.

