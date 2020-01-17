Quick bid seals deal for Commercial Drive condo

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Select Realty

1515 E. 5th Ave., No 107, Vancouver

Asking price: $449,000

Previous asking price: $489,000 (March, 2019)

Selling price: $450,000

Previous selling prices: $340,000 (2016); $265,000 (2008); $246,500; (2008); $199,000 (2006)

Taxes: $1,084.91 (2019)

Days on the market: 3

Listing Agent: Seamus O’Brien, Re/Max Select Realty

Buyer’s agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

The sellers received one offer before showing the suite. They accepted the offer and cancelled the open house. It had been listed previously, in the spring, at $489,000, but did not sell. The deal closes Jan. 22, 2020.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The updated unit is in a 45-year-old building off Commercial Drive. Re/Max Select Realty

The property is just off of lively Commercial Drive, with access to transit, shops and summer street festivals.

The ground-level, one-bedroom unit has 665 square feet of living space, with a galley kitchen, one bathroom, foyer, ensuite storage and a large patio. The building was built in 1975 and the unit has had updates.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The outdoor space was a major selling point. Re/Max Select Realty

“Our clients, a couple, fell in love with the outdoor space, which was just over 200 square feet,” buyer’s agent Mary Cleaver says.

“We had been working with them for several weeks and they had lost out on two properties, which had multiple offers. When this one came on the market, it checked all the boxes. We went in strong on day two and secured it before the open house.”

