Quick offer for Vancouver half duplex near Commercial Drive

2057 E. 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Asking price: $1.338-million
Selling price: $1.355-million
Previous selling prices: $812,000 (2014); $297,664 (1995)
Days on market: 1
Taxes: $4,273.13
Selling agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty
The action
The seller lived in the unit and was looking to downsize, selling agent Mary Cleaver says. He had added new appliances, carpet and a fresh coat of paint. Otherwise, the unit was well maintained and in original condition.
The buyer had recently sold their downtown condo and was looking in the area. Ms. Cleaver received the one offer as soon as it was listed. Conditions attached to the original purchase offer were removed on Oct. 1.
What they got
The 1,454-square-foot half duplex is a couple of blocks east of busy Commercial Drive, with private lush gardens and lots of light.
The complex was built in 1994 and the unit has an open layout with gas fireplace, French doors off the dining room and a second floor with two bedrooms and vaulted ceilings.
The top floor has a view of the mountains and a family room that could be used as a third bedroom.
The agent’s take
“This was a rare side-by-side duplex with a great layout,” Ms. Cleaver says. “It just had a great feel. And it is located on the high side of one of the pretty, tree-lined streets near the Drive, but with a lot of privacy.”
