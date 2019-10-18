Quick offer for Vancouver half duplex near Commercial Drive

Open this photo in gallery Sutton Group - West Coast Realty

2057 E. 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.338-million

Selling price: $1.355-million

Previous selling prices: $812,000 (2014); $297,664 (1995)

Days on market: 1

Taxes: $4,273.13

Selling agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit has an open layout and gas fireplace. Sutton Group - West Coast Realty

The seller lived in the unit and was looking to downsize, selling agent Mary Cleaver says. He had added new appliances, carpet and a fresh coat of paint. Otherwise, the unit was well maintained and in original condition.

The buyer had recently sold their downtown condo and was looking in the area. Ms. Cleaver received the one offer as soon as it was listed. Conditions attached to the original purchase offer were removed on Oct. 1.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit benefits from lots of light. Sutton Group - West Coast Realty

The 1,454-square-foot half duplex is a couple of blocks east of busy Commercial Drive, with private lush gardens and lots of light.

The complex was built in 1994 and the unit has an open layout with gas fireplace, French doors off the dining room and a second floor with two bedrooms and vaulted ceilings.

The top floor has a view of the mountains and a family room that could be used as a third bedroom.

The agent’s take

“This was a rare side-by-side duplex with a great layout,” Ms. Cleaver says. “It just had a great feel. And it is located on the high side of one of the pretty, tree-lined streets near the Drive, but with a lot of privacy.”

