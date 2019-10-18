 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Quick offer for Vancouver half duplex near Commercial Drive

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage.
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Sutton Group - West Coast Realty

2057 E. 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.338-million

Selling price: $1.355-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $812,000 (2014); $297,664 (1995)

Days on market: 1

Taxes: $4,273.13

Selling agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has an open layout and gas fireplace.

Sutton Group - West Coast Realty

The seller lived in the unit and was looking to downsize, selling agent Mary Cleaver says. He had added new appliances, carpet and a fresh coat of paint. Otherwise, the unit was well maintained and in original condition.

The buyer had recently sold their downtown condo and was looking in the area. Ms. Cleaver received the one offer as soon as it was listed. Conditions attached to the original purchase offer were removed on Oct. 1.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The unit benefits from lots of light.

Sutton Group - West Coast Realty

The 1,454-square-foot half duplex is a couple of blocks east of busy Commercial Drive, with private lush gardens and lots of light.

Story continues below advertisement

The complex was built in 1994 and the unit has an open layout with gas fireplace, French doors off the dining room and a second floor with two bedrooms and vaulted ceilings.

The top floor has a view of the mountains and a family room that could be used as a third bedroom.

The agent’s take

“This was a rare side-by-side duplex with a great layout,” Ms. Cleaver says. “It just had a great feel. And it is located on the high side of one of the pretty, tree-lined streets near the Drive, but with a lot of privacy.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter