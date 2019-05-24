Quick, over-asking sale for condo in trendy Hastings East

2320 Trinity St., unit 205, Vancouver
Asking price: $550,000
Selling price: $580,000
Days on market: 2
Taxes: $1,240.56
Maintenance fees: $537
Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty
The Action
The sellers received one offer after it was just listed. The buyers live in the area, which is near the quickly growing, trendy shopping district of Hastings East.
What They Got
This 921-square-foot unit is in a 1974 building, so it was fully renovated with new cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, and an electric fireplace in the master bedroom.
The unit backs onto a park and is close to the waterfront. Pets are allowed, rentals are restricted and there’s a shared laundry.
The Agent’s Take
“What makes this condo special is the outlook onto the park from every room,” listing agent Mary Cleaver says. “So it really is a lovely, green view in the spring.
“The home owners are a young family looking to grow and the buyers are a young couple starting out, much like my clients were when they bought the suite a few years ago.”
