Vancouver Real Estate Quick, over-asking sale for condo in trendy Hastings East

Done Deal

Quick, over-asking sale for condo in trendy Hastings East

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Select Realty

2320 Trinity St., unit 205, Vancouver

Asking price: $550,000

Selling price: $580,000

Days on market: 2

Taxes: $1,240.56

Maintenance fees: $537

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The Action

The sellers received one offer after it was just listed. The buyers live in the area, which is near the quickly growing, trendy shopping district of Hastings East.

What They Got

The condo was fully renovated with new cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and new flooring.

This 921-square-foot unit is in a 1974 building, so it was fully renovated with new cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, and an electric fireplace in the master bedroom.

The unit backs onto a park and is close to the waterfront. Pets are allowed, rentals are restricted and there’s a shared laundry.

The Agent’s Take

“What makes this condo special is the outlook onto the park from every room,” listing agent Mary Cleaver says. “So it really is a lovely, green view in the spring.

“The home owners are a young family looking to grow and the buyers are a young couple starting out, much like my clients were when they bought the suite a few years ago.”

The unit backs onto a park and is close to the waterfront.

