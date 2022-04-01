Re/Max Crest Realty

549 Columbia St., No. 311, New Westminster, B.C.

Asking price: $649,000 (Feb. 14)

Selling price: $750,000 (Feb. 22)

Days on market: 8

Taxes: $2,455.92 (2022)

Monthly maintenance fee: $444

Listing agent: Paul Albrighton, Re/Max Crest Realty

What they got

The C2C loft building was a conversion from a post office built in 1955 to open-plan lofts, completed 20 years ago. The bright 898-square-foot, two-bedroom unit has 12-foot ceilings, gas fireplace, river views and a contemporary dark and white colour palette, including dark stained wide-plank floors. The concrete building is walking distance to SkyTrain and shops.

The action

More than 30 groups viewed the property, and nine of them submitted offers.Re/Max Crest Realty

The seller had purchased the home in 2008, for $332,000. They had lived there but decided to move into a larger condo. More than 30 groups viewed the property, and nine of them submitted offers. Listing agent Paul Albrighton says that there is still huge demand for two-bedroom condos because people need larger spaces to work from home. The sale completed on March 15.

The agent’s take

Listing agent Paul Albrighton says that there is still huge demand for two-bedroom condos because people need larger spaces to work from home.Re/Max Crest Realty

Although inventory has increased, prices are holding strong, especially for units with two or more bedrooms, the listing agent says. He is seeing some flattening of prices, however, for small one-bedroom units and also luxury units.

“Prices on these larger two-bedroom condos have increased over the past three months.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.