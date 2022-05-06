Re/Max Crest Realty

131 East 3rd St., No. 206, North Vancouver, B.C.

Listing price: $749,000 (Feb. 7)

Selling price: $745,000 (Feb. 15)

Previous selling price: $569,900 (2017)

Taxes: $2,238.74 (2022)

Days on market: 8

Monthly maintenance fee: $412

Listing agent: Paul Albrighton, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

The condo in Lower Lonsdale has one bedroom, one bathroom and a balcony.Re/Max Crest Realty

The owner had purchased the property as a presale during construction for $569,900. He received one offer after eight days. The buyers plan to live in the condo. The sale completed March 31.

What they got

Stone countertops and high-end appliances in the small, U-shaped kitchen.Re/Max Crest Realty

This bright 717-square-foot condo in Lower Lonsdale has one bedroom, one bathroom and a balcony with views of the North Shore mountains.

The 61-unit concrete building, built in 2017, is near the SeaBus for downtown access and is a short walk to the shops. Other selling features included the wide plank-wood floors, stone countertops and high-end appliances in the small, U-shaped kitchen, and a large common rooftop patio with more sweeping views of the ocean and mountains.

The agent’s take

“During the month of February overall inventory of good quality condos was still low and sales were still strong,” listing agent Paul Albrighton said.

He said that a typical one-bedroom condo increased in price by approximately 5 per cent from mid 2021 to the beginning of 2022.

“This sale was a good example of a quick sale near asking price.”

