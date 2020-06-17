Renovated heritage house in Vancouver sells for $458,000 over asking

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Vancouver Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Renovated heritage house in Vancouver sells for $458,000 over asking

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Crest Realty

2788 E. Pender St., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.87-million

Selling price: $2.328-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $685,000 (2011)

Days on market: 10

Taxes: $5,283.42 (2020)

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Re/Max Crest Realty

Open this photo in gallery

Listing agent Cheryl Davie says the sale price is 'exceptional.'

Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

The sellers were downsizing after living in the house for eight years and renovating it. Because of its uniqueness, it was a difficult property to price, says listing agent Cheryl Davie, who adds that the sale, $458,000 over asking, is “exceptional."

“Interest in the property was extremely high, with 56 showings over six days, all at 20-minute intervals, due to COVID-19 restrictions. I spent upwards of 23 hours over the six days at the house, to accommodate everyone going through,” Ms. Davie says.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,090-square-foot house has a new kitchen and appliances.

Re/Max Crest Realty

This heritage house built in 1912 is located on the east side in Hastings Sunrise and was renovated down to the studs in 2012.

Story continues below advertisement

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom 3,090-square-foot house was raised and given a new foundation, new wiring, plumbing, fixtures, windows, fir floors, new roof, new insulation drywall, in-floor heating, a 70-gallon hot water tank, gas fireplace, vacuum system and new kitchen and appliances. The original staircase and mouldings were retained.

The house sits on a 33-foot-by-155-foot lot, which is deeper than the standard lot size. A basement suite and laneway house could be added to the property, according to Ms. Davie.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

A basement suite and laneway house could be added to the property.

Re/Max Crest Realty

The detail of the finishing was unique, Ms. Davie says, and it felt spacious.

“The market is going a little crazy, with multiple offers coming in for all properties that look good and are priced appropriately.”

The sale completes by end of summer.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies