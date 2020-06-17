Renovated heritage house in Vancouver sells for $458,000 over asking

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Crest Realty

2788 E. Pender St., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.87-million

Selling price: $2.328-million

Previous selling price: $685,000 (2011)

Days on market: 10

Taxes: $5,283.42 (2020)

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

The sellers were downsizing after living in the house for eight years and renovating it. Because of its uniqueness, it was a difficult property to price, says listing agent Cheryl Davie, who adds that the sale, $458,000 over asking, is “exceptional."

“Interest in the property was extremely high, with 56 showings over six days, all at 20-minute intervals, due to COVID-19 restrictions. I spent upwards of 23 hours over the six days at the house, to accommodate everyone going through,” Ms. Davie says.

What they got

This heritage house built in 1912 is located on the east side in Hastings Sunrise and was renovated down to the studs in 2012.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom 3,090-square-foot house was raised and given a new foundation, new wiring, plumbing, fixtures, windows, fir floors, new roof, new insulation drywall, in-floor heating, a 70-gallon hot water tank, gas fireplace, vacuum system and new kitchen and appliances. The original staircase and mouldings were retained.

The house sits on a 33-foot-by-155-foot lot, which is deeper than the standard lot size. A basement suite and laneway house could be added to the property, according to Ms. Davie.

The agent’s take

The detail of the finishing was unique, Ms. Davie says, and it felt spacious.

“The market is going a little crazy, with multiple offers coming in for all properties that look good and are priced appropriately.”

The sale completes by end of summer.

