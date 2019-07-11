 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate Renovation, treed view helps sale of West End Vancouver condo

Done Deal

Renovation, treed view helps sale of West End Vancouver condo

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Select Realty

1230 Haro St., unit 218, Vancouver

Listing price: $585,000

Selling price: $585,000

Previous selling price: $335,000 (2014); $163,000 (1998); $159,900 (1992); $87,000 (1987)

Days on the market: 13

Maintenance fee: $363.67

Taxes: $1,312.13

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

What they got

The building is in the heart of the West End, and the unit looks onto a courtyard with mature cherry trees and a pond.

Re/Max Select Realty

This 650-square-foot, one-bedroom unit has hardwood floors, stone countertops, stainless-steel appliances, a gas fireplace, a patio, parking and storage. The building is in the heart of the West End, and the unit looks onto a courtyard with mature cherry trees and a pond. It sold in mid-June.

The action

The sellers had purchased the suite five years ago for their daughter, who has since moved into a townhouse. The buyers from Toronto also bought it for one of their children. Like the previous owners, they liked that it wasn’t on the ground floor.

The agent’s take

This 650-square-foot, one-bedroom unit has hardwood floors, stone countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

Re/Max Select Realty

“The suite was partially renovated with newer appliances, counters and some new lighting and tile work, so it showed very nicely,” listing agent Mary Cleaver says. “The great layout, open kitchen, in-suite laundry, fireplace and treed outlook set it apart from the other one-bedroom West End condos.”

