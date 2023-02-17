The Regency Park Residences in Vancouver, B.C., on Feb. 12, 2023.Rafal Gerszak/Rafal Gerszak

In the past five or so years, Aissa Aggoune has received four evictions from his landlord, and each time he’s disputed them and won. The most recent eviction, posted to the door of his apartment late last year, was given because the landlord said that he was subletting his apartment. At an arbitration hearing, he proved that he continued to live in the suite – as he had for 17 years – but he’d taken in a roommate to help pay the bills.

He received the decision on Christmas Eve, which, he says, cast a shadow over the holidays. The French tutor from Paris has a three-year-old son, and although he’s learned the system by representing himself at numerous hearings and court appearances, he says the multiple evictions are hugely stressful.

The dispute with the landlord at the Regency Park building at 1225 Cardero St., in Vancouver has gone on for at least six years, according to documents. Mr. Aggoune says many of his neighbours have moved out of the 19-storey building, but he says he cannot afford to move now that rents in Vancouver have gone so high.

At the provincial Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB) and at judicial review, Mr. Aggoune has represented himself and other building residents in several hearings against the landlord-owner, Larco Investments, and Maple Leaf Property Management, for claims mostly involving improper maintenance of the building. Tenants complained that construction debris from a building site next door meant they couldn’t open their windows, and they claimed the ventilation system wasn’t working.

The landlord was ordered to repair the ventilation and compensate the tenants. According to the City, “a report was completed listing a number of deficiencies, which were corrected in the manner most appropriate to achieve compliance given the age of the building.”

Mr. Aggoune and his wife received their first eviction notice in the summer of 2017. The notice alleged they had “disturbed the landlords” and breached the tenancy agreement with “a large number of e-mails and complaints.” The eviction notice was cancelled after arbitration. The landlord did not respond to interview requests.

Mr. Aggoune says he complained to the newly created Compliance and Enforcement Unit, and was told there’d be an investigation. Although he says he has won each case, he claims there are still maintenance issues at the building and that compensation is owed to the tenants. He says he has personally spent about $2,000 in legal costs out of pocket and devoted hundreds of volunteer hours to meeting with other tenants and reading through legal cases to mount his own defence.

Because he learned so much, he became a volunteer tenants’ advocate for the Vancouver Tenants Union, pushing for legislation such as the new rule that RTB hearings can be recorded.

He says tenants throughout the desirable West End are routinely facing eviction notices.

“There are lots of tenants in the West End and they are vulnerable, because they have been there 20 or 30 years and lots of elders, and grown kids been here awhile, and their rents are really low, and grandfathered, and now they are targets. The West End is one of the most desirable places now, so there are many renovictions and evictions. I hear it every day.”

Mr. Aggoune has a spectacular view from his apartment, where he pays close to $1,400. If he were to move out, he says it would rent for a market rate of $2,800. He can’t afford that, and he can’t uproot his son and work and leave the city.

He says the system puts tenants at a disadvantage because they don’t typically have the deep pockets to fight wealthy landlords who hire lawyers to represent them at arbitration hearings.

“I expect I will get another eviction notice some time this year. I expect them every year at this point,” says Mr. Aggoune. “They are literally enticing them to continue,” he says of the RTB process.

As for the Compliance and Enforcement Unit, he says that most cases aren’t accepted and when they do impose penalties, they’re the cost of doing business for a large landlord.

“It’s clear that’s not enough. Yes, they are understaffed and I think it’s more of a dissuasion weapon: ‘Hey we will come after you.’ But they have not strongly gone after anybody. They have imposed some fines.”

A case that went before the CEU and was settled in September, 2020 involved a landlord who had given seven eviction notices to a tenant and had failed to deal with a rodent infestation. As well, the CEU decision said the landlord had provided a falsified document to the RTB that said he’d sold the building. The landlord had been before the RTB on seven occasions over the years. In its decision, the CEU penalized the landlord $5,000 and said that if he didn’t comply with CEU orders, he could be looking at a penalty up to $5,000 each day.

Mr. Aggoune, who has become a tenants’ rights advocate since doing battle with his landlord, argues that the penalty didn’t go far enough.

Requests for dispute resolutions have increased by more than 20 per cent since 2018. The CEU was launched in May, 2019, to deal with more serious issues. Since then, it has received approximately 666 complaints, said Scott McGregor, director of the CEU, which is part of the RTB.

“Complaints to the Compliance and Enforcement Unit have steadily increased each year since the unit became operational,” Mr. McGregor said in an e-mail.

In total, the CEU has issued 21 monetary penalties, of which 17 went to landlords, and four to tenants, he said.

Some are dealt with through lengthy investigations or early interventions, and others are resolved with warnings about monetary penalties, said Mr. McGregor. He says about 60 per cent of cases resulted in voluntary compliance because most parties want to avoid investigations and penalties.

As large landlords move into the region, the matter of evictions may only grow. A recently published U.S. study, Housing Matters by author Henry Gomory, showed that the larger the landlord, the more potential for evictions. Mr. Gomory looked at the numbers of eviction filed by large landlords versus small landlords in Boston, where large landlords made up less than 1 per cent of apartment owners but owned more than one-third of all apartment units.

Large landlords filed evictions at two to three times the rate of small landlords, says the report. That’s often because eviction for a small landlord is a “morally fraught decision,” while large landlords see it as “routine business practice.”

Rawan Nassar, a Syrian refugee who survived a war zone, says she’s now struggling to make a new life in pricey Vancouver. She lived in Regency Park but was one of the tenants who moved out in recent years. She suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. It took her a long time, but she found a dreary basement suite on the east side of Vancouver for $1,400 a month. She says she can’t wait to find a better place, but at least she can sleep.

“These residential issues, these aren’t just mine, or Aissa’s – it’s everybody’s problem,” Ms. Nassar says.

“It’s really difficult. It’s not easy. It took me awhile to get out of [Regency Park], looking for something I can actually afford. Rents get higher, and affordability for living, eating, paying bills – it’s really high and everything gets higher, except for our salaries.

“I’m a student working part-time, studying and trying to make better of myself to be able to afford the expensive life here. I think it will take a while to find a place.”

The government has responded by increasing the RTB’s budget by 40 per cent and adding up to 50 full-time staff members to deal with a backlog of disputes, including evictions and need for repairs.

“We are doubling the size and increasing the capacity of the Compliance and Enforcement Unit to intervene early and prevent hearings from occurring in the first place, while taking on more cases of repeated and serious contraventions which should reduce matters that continuously appear before the Branch at arbitration,” Mr. McGregor said.