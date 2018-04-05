Renters break into the New Westminster housing market

Open this photo in gallery 221 Ash St., unit 1, New Westminster, B.C.

221 ASH ST., UNIT 1, NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C.

Listing price: $499,000

Selling price: $500,500

Days on market: Four

Taxes: $1,604.79

Maintenance fee: $295.91

Listing agents: Denny Dumas, James Garbutt, Keller Williams Elite

Open this photo in gallery The suite has laminate floors and nine-foot-high ceilings.

What They Got: This updated 887-square-foot, two-bedroom, one bathroom corner unit in the Penny Lane townhouse complex has a private entrance, laminate floors, nine-foot-high ceilings, gas fireplace and large kitchen with island and heated floors. The bright unit comes with a storage room, ensuite laundry, west-facing patio and private yard. It is a five-minute walk to Douglas College, shops and restaurants.

The Action: The listing agents held two open houses and saw about 40 groups go through. They received two offers. The buyers were a young couple that had been renting in Vancouver and were looking to break into the housing market, listing agent Denny Dumas says. The sellers had purchased the unit in 2013, for $268,500.

“It’s hard to find nice two bedrooms in New Westminster around the $500,000 mark,” Mr. Dumas said.

The Agent’s Take: The agents had sold another unit in the complex a week before, so they already had interested buyers when this unit came available. The other unit was a one-bedroom that received 11 offers and sold for $463,000.

“We knew the momentum was there from the previous sale of Unit 6, and we listed it to try to recreate the excitement,” Mr. Dumas said.