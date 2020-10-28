Repeated price cuts for Vancouver condo finally flush out a buyer

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Crest Realty

1233 Cordova St., No. 1204, Vancouver

Asking price: $2.298 million

Selling price: $2.165 million

Previous selling price: $1,240,000 (2009); $425,000 (2003)

Days on market: 150

Taxes: $6,252.33 (2020)

Monthly maintenance fee: $719.23

Buyer’s agent: Nicolas Blachette, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

The building stands over Harbour Green Park in Coal Harbour. Re/Max Crest Realty

The unit was relisted several times and went through a few price drops. A year ago it was listed at $2.4-million. The seller had moved out after living in the condo for a few years.

Nicolas Blachette’s buyers had been looking for a waterfront home in the neighbourhood near Stanley Park and inventory was limited. They plan on renovating and living in the unit. The deal completed at the end of August.

What they got

The balcony offers splended vistas of the North Shore. Re/Max Crest Realty

This 1,241-square-foot corner suite in the Coal Harbour building has expansive views of the North Shore. The unit has a galley kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a den, hardwood floors, a fireplace and heated bathroom floors.

The 17-year-old building has 24-hour concierge, gym, pool, hot tub and guest parking. The unit comes with two parking spaces.

The agent’s take

It took awhile to sell because it’s a buyer’s market, Mr. Blachette said, whose clients came from the East Coast.

“Buyers for waterfront homes are typically empty nesters downsizing from houses and looking for a new long-term unique and luxurious urban lifestyle.”

