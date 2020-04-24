 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Richmond, B.C., condo sells quickly as city begins self-isolating

Kerry Gold
Richmond, B.C.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Mary Cleaver Group

5900 Dover Crescent, No. 419, Richmond, B.C.

Asking price: $418,000

Selling price: $427,000

Previous sale price: $295,000 (2016); $280,000 (2011); $202,000 (2005); $131,500 (1998)

Days on market: Three

Taxes: $1,300.73 (2019)

Monthly maintenance fee: $283

Listing agent: Lisa Siperko, Re/Max Mary Cleaver Group

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit features a gas fireplace and engineered-hardwood floors.

Re/Max Mary Cleaver Group

The agent listed the property on Monday, March 16, and by Thursday, she’d been told to cancel open houses because of the pandemic, so the property didn’t get the exposure she’d wanted. As well, buyers began self-isolating that week. But because it showed really well, she still got a lot of calls and did several showings. The seller was willing to consider offers at any time in the process as a result. “The buyer really wanted to tie it up before anyone else got to it,” listing agent Lisa Siperko says.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has a subway-tile backsplash and a breakfast bar.

Re/Max Mary Cleaver Group

This bright, top floor, one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is in a 25-year-old rain-screened building. The 623-square-foot unit has granite counter tops, subway-tile backsplash, a breakfast bar and a living area with a 13-foot vaulted ceiling. It includes a gas fireplace, engineered hardwood floors, covered balcony and views.

The agent’s take

“We were fortunate with the interest we had,” Ms. Siperko says. “I’m not sure we’d get over asking now, and I might have changed pricing strategy, had we listed later.” The deal completes May 28.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more.

