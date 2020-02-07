 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Richmond property sold for land value

Kerry Gold
Richmond, B.C.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sutton Group West Coast Realty

8431 Calder Rd., Richmond, B.C.

Asking price: $1.725 million

Selling price: $1.7 million

Previous selling prices: $440,000 (1995); $99,000 (1983)

Days on market: 1

Taxes: $5,770 (2019)

Buyer’s agent: Shali Tark, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

Agent Shali Tark’s clients couldn’t find a suitable new house, so they were looking to build. When the lot came on the market, they made an offer right away. It was accepted that day. They did not go inside the house because of concerns about the condition.

“These lots don’t come up often – there are only so many large lots left in certain locations,” Ms. Tark says.

What they got

The property was sold for land value. It is in the desirable Lackner neighbourhood of Richmond and within walking distance of a community centre, parks, trails and transit.

There is a 3,000-square-foot house on the 66-foot-by-180-foot lot that was built in 1959. The new owners are legally allowed to build a new 5,000-square-foot house, according to Ms. Tark.

The agent’s take

After the sale, she heard from builders who were eager to buy the property from her clients, so Ms. Tark knows they did well. She says that houses priced at $2.2 million in the neighbourhood are 10 years old and only about 3,200 square feet in size. The sale completed in early January.

