 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Vancouver Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Sale of restored Edwardian in Vancouver stumbles on lack of rental unit

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Stilhavn Real Estate Services

2724 Oxford St., Vancouver

Asking price: $2.299-million

Selling price: $2.15-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $286,000 (1994)

Days on market: 37

Taxes: $5,675.22 (2021)

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The action

The seller purchased the house as a fixer-upper in 1994. The agent received one offer on the home from a young family that live in the area.

“Had this home had a suite, it would have sold immediately upon listing,” listing agent Cheryl Davie says. “We had a lot of interest given its style and the year of complete renovation, however, most buyers who came to view were looking to have a mortgage helper aspect.”

The sale completes in mid-October.

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 2,597 square feet of living space.

Stilhavn Real Estate Services

This four-storey Edwardian house built in 1912 and located in Hastings Sunrise neighbourhood is a rarity, Davie says.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 2,597 square feet of living space and sits on a standard lot that is 33 feet wide and 122 feet deep.

The house had undergone a restoration down to the studs. The owner retrofitted salvaged features from homes that were to be demolished, including stained glass windows, doorknobs, trim and solid doors.

“He is very passionate about design and restoration,” Ms. Davie says.

The agent’s take

“Currently there are a lot of buyers and not much inventory. The lower end of the market is still seeing multiple offers on almost everything, whereas the higher priced unique product has been sitting for a little while,” Ms. Davie says.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies