Sale of restored Edwardian in Vancouver stumbles on lack of rental unit

Open this photo in gallery Stilhavn Real Estate Services

2724 Oxford St., Vancouver

Asking price: $2.299-million

Selling price: $2.15-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $286,000 (1994)

Days on market: 37

Taxes: $5,675.22 (2021)

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The action

The seller purchased the house as a fixer-upper in 1994. The agent received one offer on the home from a young family that live in the area.

“Had this home had a suite, it would have sold immediately upon listing,” listing agent Cheryl Davie says. “We had a lot of interest given its style and the year of complete renovation, however, most buyers who came to view were looking to have a mortgage helper aspect.”

The sale completes in mid-October.

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 2,597 square feet of living space. Stilhavn Real Estate Services

This four-storey Edwardian house built in 1912 and located in Hastings Sunrise neighbourhood is a rarity, Davie says.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 2,597 square feet of living space and sits on a standard lot that is 33 feet wide and 122 feet deep.

The house had undergone a restoration down to the studs. The owner retrofitted salvaged features from homes that were to be demolished, including stained glass windows, doorknobs, trim and solid doors.

“He is very passionate about design and restoration,” Ms. Davie says.

The agent’s take

“Currently there are a lot of buyers and not much inventory. The lower end of the market is still seeing multiple offers on almost everything, whereas the higher priced unique product has been sitting for a little while,” Ms. Davie says.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.