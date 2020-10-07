Second attempt grabs Richmond, B.C. teardown

Open this photo in gallery Sutton Group West Coast Realty

11351 Schooner Court, Richmond, B.C.

Asking price: $1.298 million

Selling price: $1.2 million

Previous selling prices: $1,190,000 (2016); $670,000 (2010); $195,000 (1991); $150,000 (1988)

Days on market: 81

Taxes: $3,891.84 (2020)

Buyer’s agent: Shali Tark, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

Buyer’s agent Shali Tark had been watching the market with her client, who was looking for a lot to build on.

The seller had bought the property four years ago for $1.19-million. The buyer’s first offer was rejected, so they resubmitted the same offer without conditions and included a deposit cheque. “It worked out well for the buyer because there was a similar property that sold for $90,000 more,” Ms. Tark says. The sale completed Sept. 18.

What they got

This split-level house in the Steveston neighbourhood of Richmond has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

It sits on a 5,332-square-foot lot in a cul-de-sac a short walk to the Steveston village. The house, built in 1977, sits on one of the largest lots in the subdivision and is in good shape, with updates to the kitchen and bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Single detached homes in Richmond in "the $1.1-million to $1.2-million price range … sell very quickly, and not just to builders,” Ms. Tark says. “There are buyers who want to live in homes that are [a step above] the $900,000 townhome. This gets them away from strata living.”

