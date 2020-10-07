 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Second attempt grabs Richmond, B.C. teardown

Kerry Gold
Richmond, B.C.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Text Size
Sutton Group West Coast Realty

11351 Schooner Court, Richmond, B.C.

Asking price: $1.298 million

Selling price: $1.2 million

Previous selling prices: $1,190,000 (2016); $670,000 (2010); $195,000 (1991); $150,000 (1988)

Days on market: 81

Taxes: $3,891.84 (2020)

Buyer’s agent: Shali Tark, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

Buyer’s agent Shali Tark had been watching the market with her client, who was looking for a lot to build on.

The seller had bought the property four years ago for $1.19-million. The buyer’s first offer was rejected, so they resubmitted the same offer without conditions and included a deposit cheque. “It worked out well for the buyer because there was a similar property that sold for $90,000 more,” Ms. Tark says. The sale completed Sept. 18.

What they got

This split-level house in the Steveston neighbourhood of Richmond has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

It sits on a 5,332-square-foot lot in a cul-de-sac a short walk to the Steveston village. The house, built in 1977, sits on one of the largest lots in the subdivision and is in good shape, with updates to the kitchen and bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Single detached homes in Richmond in "the $1.1-million to $1.2-million price range … sell very quickly, and not just to builders,” Ms. Tark says. “There are buyers who want to live in homes that are [a step above] the $900,000 townhome. This gets them away from strata living.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

