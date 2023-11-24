Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Crest Realty

3770 Manor St., No. 120, Burnaby, B.C.

Asking price: $475,000 (Sept. 5, 2023)

Selling price: $525,000 (Sept. 12, 2023)

Previous selling price: $399,000 (2019)

Days on the market: 7

Monthly maintenance fee: $324.64

Taxes: $1,245.92 (2022)

Listing agent: Dennis Sepulveda, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has a fireplace and laminate floors.Re/Max Crest Realty

The seller had purchased this condo for $399,000 in 2019, said listing agent Dennis Sepulveda. Because it had gone up in value he decided to sell it.

“We hoped to get around $500,000 to $510,000. I suggested the list price of $475,000 to generate interest,” said the agent.

The open houses were busy, with about 50 groups going through the unit. The seller received eight offers, and it sold for far more than they expected.

“My client was very happy with the result.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The building was constructed in 1992, so the units are larger than more recently built units.Re/Max Crest Realty

The 700-square-foot, one-bedroom unit is bright, with a fireplace, laminate floors and a private patio surrounded by foliage.

It has ensuite laundry, parking and storage, and is within walking distance to the SkyTrain, shops and parks.

The building was constructed in 1992, so the units are larger than more recently built units. The building allows pets and rentals. The sale was completed on Oct. 10.

The agent’s take

The seller had painted and made updates to the bathroom and laundry as well as the flooring. He then moved out so the unit was empty. Instead of spending more on professional staging, Mr. Sepulveda used virtual staging to “furnish” the unit online and in marketing materials, so the home showed better.

“It also helps potential buyers visualize what the space could look like if furnished by an interior designer,” said Mr. Sepulveda.