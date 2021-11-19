Sutton Group West Coast Realty

454 Fernhill Rd., Mayne Island, B.C.

Asking price: $649,900 (Sept. 15)

Selling price: $629,000 (Oct. 2)

Previous selling prices: $220,000 (2014); $141,500 (2004); $125,000 (1996); $124,000 (1992); $95,500 (1990)

Days on market: 17

Taxes: $1,538.80 (2021)

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The 1,086 square-foot bungalow sits on a flat 1.3-acre lot, which is partly forested and does not have a water view.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The Action

The sellers had listed the property twice previously with other realtors, but held out for the price they wanted. This time, they received two offers. The buyer had sold her house in Abbotsford, B.C., and decided to retire on Mayne Island, where she had friends. The sale completed Nov. 3.

“A realtor knocked on her door and said, ‘do you want to sell your house?’ and she sold it for a crazy price, so she’s going to enjoy a different lifestyle,” listing agent Ian Watt said.

What they got

The 1,086 square-foot bungalow has two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms, and sits on a flat 1.3-acre lot, which is partly forested and does not have a water view.

There is a separate building that could be used as an office or yoga studio, which has double-pane windows and a heat pump.

Upgrades in the past five years include a new roof, septic, windows, hot water on demand, water filtration system, private well and back-up generator. It’s a five-minute walk to town.

The bungalow has two bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms and has undergone several upgrades in the last five years.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The agent’s take

Mr. Watt says he got many low-ball offers over the phone from realtors in the Lower Mainland. He told them the seller wasn’t that motivated and they should come see it.

“Most people want a water view, and they are paying $1-million or more for a small waterfront property. But there are these great opportunities for a nice piece of land with a simple modest house, if you are not interested in waterfront.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.