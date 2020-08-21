 Skip to main content
Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Sellers accept under-asking bid for Surrey unit amid competitive market

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sutton Group West Coast Realty

12083 92A Ave., No. 405, Surrey, B.C.

Listing price: $329,000

Selling price: $320,000

Previous selling price: $127,361 (2004)

Days on market: 12

Taxes: $1,384.19 (2020)

Monthly maintenance fee: $372.28

Listing agent: Shali Tark, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

There is a breakfast bar in the small kitchen.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The unit was supposed to come onto the market prior to spring break, but the owners held off because of the pandemic. When they did list in July it sold after the first open house, where four parties came through.

“My seller was happy with the quick sale given there were two other one-bedroom units in the building also on the market,” listing agent Shali Tark says.

The deal completes Aug. 27.

What they got

The 707-square-foot unit has an open floor plan and bright balcony.

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

This one-bedroom condo is in a 16-year-old building but has been updated with new laundry, appliances, gas fireplace and flooring. The 707-square-foot unit has a large bedroom, breakfast bar in the small kitchen, open floor plan, bright balcony, one parking space and the building allows pets. No rentals are allowed. It is steps to shopping and transit, near Queen Mary Park.

The agent’s take

Ms. Tark says sellers have to act fast when selling in the 85-unit building.

“Other new listings in the building can quickly dilute the market interest as it gives buyers the opportunity to negotiate.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more.

