 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate Sellers trim Burnaby condo price to seal the deal

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Sellers trim Burnaby condo price to seal the deal

Kerry Gold
Burnaby, B.C.
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

5775 Irmin St., Unit 112, Burnaby, B.C.

Listing price: $450,000

Selling price: $420,000

Story continues below advertisement

Days on market: 25

Taxes: $1,549.69

Maintenance fee: $184.57

Listing agent: Greg Dent & Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has a large deck.

This 528-square-foot, ground-floor condo at Macpherson Walk was built eight years ago. The unit has sun light, with a large deck. The complex amenities include playground, gym, guest suite and live-in caretaker. It is close to trails, the SkyTrain, Metrotown and the Michael J. Fox Theatre.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The newness of the building and proximity to transit led to a relatively quick sale.

The price was reduced to $430,000, at which point one offer came in. The first-time buyers wanted a central location near rapid transit, listing agent Greg Dent says. The sellers were from Alberta and had purchased the unit for their daughter while she worked in the B.C. Lower Mainland. “Our clients were able to sell their home despite the fear in the marketplace, largely because there were no flaws such as busy streets, or deferred maintenance, that would give buyers an excuse not to buy this home.”

The agent’s take

About 25 groups saw the property. “The combination of a large outdoor space, newness of the building and easy walk to SkyTrain,” made the unit sell relatively quickly in this market, Mr. Dent says.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season