Sellers trim Burnaby condo price to seal the deal

5775 Irmin St., Unit 112, Burnaby, B.C.

Listing price: $450,000

Selling price: $420,000

Days on market: 25

Taxes: $1,549.69

Maintenance fee: $184.57

Listing agent: Greg Dent & Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit has a large deck.

This 528-square-foot, ground-floor condo at Macpherson Walk was built eight years ago. The unit has sun light, with a large deck. The complex amenities include playground, gym, guest suite and live-in caretaker. It is close to trails, the SkyTrain, Metrotown and the Michael J. Fox Theatre.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The newness of the building and proximity to transit led to a relatively quick sale.

The price was reduced to $430,000, at which point one offer came in. The first-time buyers wanted a central location near rapid transit, listing agent Greg Dent says. The sellers were from Alberta and had purchased the unit for their daughter while she worked in the B.C. Lower Mainland. “Our clients were able to sell their home despite the fear in the marketplace, largely because there were no flaws such as busy streets, or deferred maintenance, that would give buyers an excuse not to buy this home.”

The agent’s take

About 25 groups saw the property. “The combination of a large outdoor space, newness of the building and easy walk to SkyTrain,” made the unit sell relatively quickly in this market, Mr. Dent says.

