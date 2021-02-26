Six offers for Cedar Cottage duplex unit in Vancouver

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Select Realty

3220 Inverness St., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.338-million

Selling price: $1,567,500

Previous selling price: $589,900 (2007)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $4,366.52 (2021)

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

What they got

Open this photo in gallery This duplex has three large bedrooms and a den that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Re/Max Select Realty

This duplex in the east side neighbourhood of Cedar Cottage has a big front porch, south-facing front yard, three large bedrooms and a den that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Listing agent Mary Cleaver said the 1,408 square-foot unit (the home’s other unit has an entrance facing 16th Street) has radiant heat, a gas fireplace and a single car garage. The house is within walking distance to Commercial Drive and is steps to parks and an elementary school.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The 1,408 square-foot unit has radiant heat and a gas fireplace. Re/Max Select Realty

The agent received six offers and sold the unit well over asking within a week of listing. It went on the market at the beginning of February and the deal closes mid-March. The sellers have owned the unit since it was built in 2007, and have plans to move to the suburbs. The buyers are a professional couple looking to settle down.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The home buyers are a professional couple looking to settle down. Re/Max Select Realty

Ms. Cleaver said the layout of the three-storey unit was unique, with a large den on the main floor and a family room on the second floor. Each level has a bathroom and a deck. “I’ve never seen a layout like this one.”

