Six offers for New Westminster home drives price $121,000 over asking

306 Eighth Ave., New Westminster, B.C.

Listing price: $1.899 million

Selling price: $2.020 million

Taxes: $4,353.39 (2021)

Days on market: 7

Listing agent: James Garbutt & Denny Dumas, Keller Williams Elite Realty

What they got

This brand new 3,340-square-foot house in the Glenbrooke North neighbourhood of New Westminster sits on a lot 44½ feet wide and 148½ feet long. The open space layout has two indoor fireplaces, in-floor heating, air conditioning, a central vacuum and sound system. The house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, with a basement suite. There is a covered deck with gas fireplace, and two upper balconies with a mountain view. The house is within walking distance of schools and shopping.

The action

Listing agent James Garbutt advised the seller/builder to hold off on selling last summer, and to wait until the house was complete, and the market had gone back up. They listed on Feb. 2 and because there was little supply, they had seven days booked with showings. They received six offers and sold subject-free for $121,000 over asking. “It was about $200,000 to $300,000 more than I expected it to be when we first met back in August,” Mr. Garbutt said. The deal completes March 16.

The agent’s take

“The buyers of this home are coming from Vancouver, which seems to be a growing trend as more and more people are looking to the suburbs for more space,” Mr. Garbutt said.

