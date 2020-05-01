 Skip to main content
Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

South Main townhouse draws two offers

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Select Realty

4163 Sophia St., No. 17, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.080-million

Selling price: $1.130-million

Previous selling prices: $775,000 (2017); $201,000 (1990)

Days on market: 9

Taxes: $2,161.62 (2019)

Monthly maintenance fee: $401.41

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

The unit is a relatively large two-bedroom townhouse.

Re/Max Select Realty

The market had been strong early in the year, until mid-March when the COVID-19 crisis hit. There was a lot of interest in the home and it sold without conditions on Feb. 26. The agent received two offers. The buyers are a young couple that wanted to live in the area. The sellers are a young family looking to upsize. The deal completes on May 1.

What they got

At 1,220 square feet, this two-bedroom townhouse is spacious because it was built in 1990, when units were generally bigger.

The fully renovated unit has two bathrooms, a dining room, an eat-in kitchen, three large patios, hardwood floors and a fireplace. The complex, in the trendy Main Street area, allows pets and rentals.

The agent’s take

Listing agent Mary Cleaver thought it would get even more offers than it did. “This was a pretty home with great square footage, loads of outdoor space and renovated to a meticulous standard – very contemporary,” Ms. Cleaver said. “The location is perfect.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

