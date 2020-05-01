South Main townhouse draws two offers

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Select Realty

4163 Sophia St., No. 17, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.080-million

Selling price: $1.130-million

Previous selling prices: $775,000 (2017); $201,000 (1990)

Days on market: 9

Taxes: $2,161.62 (2019)

Monthly maintenance fee: $401.41

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

The unit is a relatively large two-bedroom townhouse.

The market had been strong early in the year, until mid-March when the COVID-19 crisis hit. There was a lot of interest in the home and it sold without conditions on Feb. 26. The agent received two offers. The buyers are a young couple that wanted to live in the area. The sellers are a young family looking to upsize. The deal completes on May 1.

What they got

At 1,220 square feet, this two-bedroom townhouse is spacious because it was built in 1990, when units were generally bigger.

The fully renovated unit has two bathrooms, a dining room, an eat-in kitchen, three large patios, hardwood floors and a fireplace. The complex, in the trendy Main Street area, allows pets and rentals.

The agent’s take

Listing agent Mary Cleaver thought it would get even more offers than it did. “This was a pretty home with great square footage, loads of outdoor space and renovated to a meticulous standard – very contemporary,” Ms. Cleaver said. “The location is perfect.”

