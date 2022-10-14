Sutton Group West Coast Realty

15268 28th Ave., No. 77, South Surrey, B.C.

Asking price: $999,000 (July 27, 2022)

Selling price: $963,800 (August 30, 2022)

Previous selling price: $680,000 (2018)

Days on market: 34

Monthly maintenance fee: $280.39

Taxes: $3,155.80 (2022)

Listing agents: Shali Tark, Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The Action

The seller had purchased the townhouse for $680,000 four years ago, when the complex was six months old. Listing agent Shali Tark held a lot of showings, but buyers weren’t in a hurry to buy. After it became clear interest rates would continue to go up, people started to show interest in the last two weeks of August.

The sellers received one offer from buyers who were looking to upsize to a townhome.

“They were motivated because it was a good fit for them and the home showed well,” Ms. Tark said.

What they got

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom end unit townhouse is only five years old, and is in turnkey condition. It has had some upgrades, including smart home lighting, door locks, cameras, blinds and thermostat.

The open concept living and dining area has dark wood flooring, white cabinetry, and lots of windows. The three-level, 1,630 square-foot home has three bedrooms on the top floor, including a master with an ensuite. The lower level has a large bedroom and bathroom.

The yard is entirely fenced and there’s a two-car garage. Rentals are allowed.

The Agent’s Take

“Inventory was slightly lower prior to the September long weekend and with the increase in rates, the buyers found good value in this home,” Ms. Tark said.

The sale completed on Sept. 26.